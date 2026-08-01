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The live Zenko Protocol price today is 0 USD.ZENKO market cap is 79,130 USD. Track real-time ZENKO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Zenko Protocol price today is 0 USD.ZENKO market cap is 79,130 USD. Track real-time ZENKO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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ZENKO Price Info

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ZENKO Price Forecast

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Zenko Protocol Logo

Zenko Protocol Price (ZENKO)

Unlisted

1 ZENKO to USD Live Price:

$0.00046628
$0.00046628$0.00046628
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:21:52 (UTC+8)

Zenko Protocol Price Today

The live Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZENKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZENKO.

Zenko Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 79,130, with a circulating supply of 169.71M ZENKO. During the last 24 hours, ZENKO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.076833, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZENKO moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.78.

Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) Market Information

$ 79.13K
$ 79.13K$ 79.13K

$ 4.78
$ 4.78$ 4.78

$ 466.28K
$ 466.28K$ 466.28K

169.71M
169.71M 169.71M

999,999,761.2073123
999,999,761.2073123 999,999,761.2073123

The current Market Cap of Zenko Protocol is $ 79.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.78. The circulating supply of ZENKO is 169.71M, with a total supply of 999999761.2073123. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 466.28K.

Zenko Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.076833
$ 0.076833$ 0.076833

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Zenko Protocol

Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZENKO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Zenko Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Zenko Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZENKO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Zenko Protocol Price Prediction.

What is Zenko Protocol (ZENKO)

Zenko is a real-world engagement protocol that connects brand campaigns with on-chain incentives. Users earn $ZENKO tokens by completing actions like learning, moving, or playing. Brands fund these actions to reduce cost-per-lead and generate impact. All rewards are backed by real demand, with token buybacks and verified good (e.g. trees planted, carbon offset) recorded on-chain.

•	Yield machine powered by ad budgets – brands fund the system, not holders.
•	100% fee loop – 50% auto buybacks, 50% to holder-voted environmental and social impact projects.
•	One token, multi-dApp demand – Zenko powers Learn-to-Earn, Move-to-Earn, Shop-to-Earn, and Play-to-Earn experiences.
•	Real-world flywheel – Brands cut CPL by +35%, create measurable ESG outcomes, and vacuum tokens off-market.
•	Already live with enterprise clients – including Fortune 500 brands and pro sports teams.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Solana Ecosystem

About Zenko Protocol

What is the current price of Zenko Protocol?

Zenko Protocol is priced at ₦, shifting --% today.

How fast is the ZENKO community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Zenko Protocol's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Solana Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is ZENKO's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does ZENKO compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦104.37705855328864140000 and ATL is ₦, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 169705670.43174696 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zenko Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:21:52 (UTC+8)

Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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