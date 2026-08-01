Zenko Protocol Price Today

The live Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZENKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZENKO.

Zenko Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 79,130, with a circulating supply of 169.71M ZENKO. During the last 24 hours, ZENKO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.076833, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZENKO moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.78.

Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 79.13K$ 79.13K $ 79.13K Volume (24H) $ 4.78$ 4.78 $ 4.78 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 466.28K$ 466.28K $ 466.28K Circulation Supply 169.71M 169.71M 169.71M Total Supply 999,999,761.2073123 999,999,761.2073123 999,999,761.2073123

The current Market Cap of Zenko Protocol is $ 79.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.78. The circulating supply of ZENKO is 169.71M, with a total supply of 999999761.2073123. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 466.28K.