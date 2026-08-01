ZENIX Price Today

The live ZENIX (ZENIX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZENIX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZENIX.

ZENIX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,272, with a circulating supply of 50.00B ZENIX. During the last 24 hours, ZENIX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZENIX moved -- in the last hour and +11.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ZENIX (ZENIX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.27K$ 20.27K $ 20.27K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.27K$ 20.27K $ 20.27K Circulation Supply 50.00B 50.00B 50.00B Total Supply 50,000,000,000.0 50,000,000,000.0 50,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZENIX is $ 20.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZENIX is 50.00B, with a total supply of 50000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.27K.