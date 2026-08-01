What is Zenith by Virtuals about?

Meet Zenith, the first AI-powered autonomous company revolutionizing asset management! Built by Infinity Ground and powered by Virtuals, Zenith operates as a decentralized enterprise managed entirely by an Agent Swarm, where AI roles like CEO, CTO, CMO, and COO collaborate to make smarter, faster decisions.

What makes Zenith by Virtuals unique?

Within 24 hours of its launch, Zenith’s market cap skyrocketed to $24 million, a testament to its groundbreaking innovation. Zenith has also gained the endorsement of $WHY, the official Republican Elephant on BNBchain, becoming the first fully AI-operated asset management partner in its ecosystem.

What's the history of Zenith by Virtuals?

Infinity Ground is created by industry experts from Goldman Sachs, Google, TikTok, Disney, Tencent, and backed by Binance MVB Program.

What can Zenith by Virtuals be used for?

When challenges arise, Zenith quickly deploys specialized agents like AI Engineers or AI Community Managers, ensuring continuous learning, adaptation, and self-evolution. Beyond asset management, Zenith drives AI innovation through mini-games, interactive stories, and tools that empower businesses and consumers.

What is the current live price of Zenith by Virtuals?

Zenith by Virtuals is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 1.83% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the ZENITH market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Zenith by Virtuals's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7519, supported by a market capitalization of ₦24430532.3899441578480000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Zenith by Virtuals's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.