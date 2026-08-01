ZAYA AI Price Today

The live ZAYA AI (ZAI) price today is $ 0.00106951, with a 4.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00106951 per ZAI.

ZAYA AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 42,877, with a circulating supply of 40.09M ZAI. During the last 24 hours, ZAI traded between $ 0.00102637 (low) and $ 0.00106962 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.396838, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZAI moved 0.00% in the last hour and -17.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.61.

ZAYA AI (ZAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 42.88K$ 42.88K $ 42.88K Volume (24H) $ 27.61$ 27.61 $ 27.61 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 106.95K$ 106.95K $ 106.95K Circulation Supply 40.09M 40.09M 40.09M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZAYA AI is $ 42.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.61. The circulating supply of ZAI is 40.09M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.95K.