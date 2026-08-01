ZARO Coin Price Today

The live ZARO Coin (ZARO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZARO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZARO.

ZARO Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 428,303, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ZARO. During the last 24 hours, ZARO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00162395, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZARO moved +0.58% in the last hour and +28.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 299.68.

ZARO Coin (ZARO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 428.30K$ 428.30K $ 428.30K Volume (24H) $ 299.68$ 299.68 $ 299.68 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 428.30K$ 428.30K $ 428.30K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZARO Coin is $ 428.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 299.68. The circulating supply of ZARO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 428.30K.