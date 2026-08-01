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The live ZARO Coin price today is 0 USD.ZARO market cap is 428,303 USD. Track real-time ZARO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live ZARO Coin price today is 0 USD.ZARO market cap is 428,303 USD. Track real-time ZARO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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ZARO Price Info

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ZARO Coin Logo

ZARO Coin Price (ZARO)

Unlisted

1 ZARO to USD Live Price:

$0.00042841
$0.00042841$0.00042841
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ZARO Coin (ZARO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:20:25 (UTC+8)

ZARO Coin Price Today

The live ZARO Coin (ZARO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZARO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZARO.

ZARO Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 428,303, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ZARO. During the last 24 hours, ZARO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00162395, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZARO moved +0.58% in the last hour and +28.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 299.68.

ZARO Coin (ZARO) Market Information

$ 428.30K
$ 428.30K$ 428.30K

$ 299.68
$ 299.68$ 299.68

$ 428.30K
$ 428.30K$ 428.30K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZARO Coin is $ 428.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 299.68. The circulating supply of ZARO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 428.30K.

ZARO Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00162395
$ 0.00162395$ 0.00162395

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.58%

-0.60%

+28.31%

+28.31%

Price Prediction for ZARO Coin

ZARO Coin (ZARO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZARO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ZARO Coin (ZARO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ZARO Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ZARO Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZARO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ZARO Coin Price Prediction.

What is ZARO Coin (ZARO)

ZARO is a community-driven ERC-20 meme token launched in June 2025 on Ethereum. It was created with no presale, no team allocation, and no VC funding, with all launch steps transparently executed and documented on-chain. The contract has been renounced, and the initial liquidity pool was permanently locked on Uniswap V2.

Beyond the token, ZARO anchors the ZaroVerse — a decentralized cultural brand and creative ecosystem built around the ZARO mascot. The project combines blockchain transparency with meme-powered storytelling, community remix culture, and long-term expansion into media, art, games, and merchandise.

ZaroVerse Ltd. (BVI) manages the mascot’s intellectual property and coordinates brand development, while the open community drives memes, content, and collaborations. With its emphasis on clean tokenomics, cultural creativity, and transparency, ZARO positions itself as more than a meme coin — a foundation for decentralized internet culture.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About ZARO Coin

What is ZARO Coin's current price?

ZARO Coin trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -0.60% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of ZARO?

With a market cap of ₦581846437.20210306740000, ZARO is ranked #3716 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does ZARO Coin generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of ZARO?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

ZARO Coin fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does ZARO Coin compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦2.2061239862769004100000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence ZARO?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does ZARO behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZARO Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:20:25 (UTC+8)

ZARO Coin (ZARO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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