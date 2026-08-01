ZARA AI Price Today

The live ZARA AI (ZARA) price today is $ 0, with a 3.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZARA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZARA.

ZARA AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 369,912, with a circulating supply of 647.29M ZARA. During the last 24 hours, ZARA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02553514, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZARA moved +0.88% in the last hour and +63.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.08K.

ZARA AI (ZARA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 369.91K$ 369.91K $ 369.91K Volume (24H) $ 62.08K$ 62.08K $ 62.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 370.49K$ 370.49K $ 370.49K Circulation Supply 647.29M 647.29M 647.29M Total Supply 647,290,677.512071 647,290,677.512071 647,290,677.512071

The current Market Cap of ZARA AI is $ 369.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.08K. The circulating supply of ZARA is 647.29M, with a total supply of 647290677.512071. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 370.49K.