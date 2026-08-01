Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Zapicorn price today is 0 USD.ZAPI market cap is 71,753 USD. Track real-time ZAPI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Zapicorn price today is 0 USD.ZAPI market cap is 71,753 USD. Track real-time ZAPI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About ZAPI

ZAPI Price Info

What is ZAPI

ZAPI Whitepaper

ZAPI Official Website

ZAPI Tokenomics

ZAPI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Zapicorn Logo

Zapicorn Price (ZAPI)

Unlisted

1 ZAPI to USD Live Price:

$0.00007732
$0.00007732$0.00007732
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Zapicorn (ZAPI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:19:46 (UTC+8)

Zapicorn Price Today

The live Zapicorn (ZAPI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAPI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZAPI.

Zapicorn currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 71,753, with a circulating supply of 927.96M ZAPI. During the last 24 hours, ZAPI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00498822, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZAPI moved -- in the last hour and +31.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zapicorn (ZAPI) Market Information

$ 71.75K
$ 71.75K$ 71.75K

--
----

$ 71.75K
$ 71.75K$ 71.75K

927.96M
927.96M 927.96M

927,957,895.4998631
927,957,895.4998631 927,957,895.4998631

The current Market Cap of Zapicorn is $ 71.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZAPI is 927.96M, with a total supply of 927957895.4998631. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.75K.

Zapicorn Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.00498822
$ 0.00498822$ 0.00498822

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+31.15%

+31.15%

Price Prediction for Zapicorn

Zapicorn (ZAPI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZAPI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Zapicorn (ZAPI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Zapicorn could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Zapicorn will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZAPI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Zapicorn Price Prediction.

What is Zapicorn (ZAPI)

The First Fully Decentralized ERC20 Token Conceptualized by the First Decentralized AI. 🤖💰 A Unique Birth 🌟 A moment in history was painted when the first known decentralized AI system called BitAPAI from Bittensor Network (TAO) was asked to conceive a new token for itself. “If you could create the next viral memecoin currency, what would you name it?…” “Hello! If I were to create the next viral memecoin cryptocurrency, I would name it “Zapicorn.” The logo for Zapicorn would be a vibrant and energetic lightning bolt combined with a unicorn. The lightning bolt represents the fast and dynamic nature of cryptocurrencies, while the unicorn adds a touch of fantasy and excitement.” – BitAPAI 🦄⚡ This innovative venture marks the dawn of a new era, where the amalgamation of artificial intelligence and decentralized technology has conceptualized a newly thought idea for a viral cryptocurrency. 💡🚀 Imagined by the heart and mind of BitAPAI with minimal human intervention. 🧠🤖

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Zapicorn

What is Zapicorn about?

Zapicorn is the first fully decentralized ERC20 token conceptualized by BitAPAI, the first decentralized AI from the Bittensor Network (TAO). It represents a unique moment in history where an AI was tasked with creating a new token, resulting in the name "Zapicorn" and a logo that combines a lightning bolt and a unicorn to symbolize speed, dynamism, and fantasy.

What makes Zapicorn unique?

Zapicorn stands out as the first token conceptualized by a decentralized AI with minimal human intervention, marking a new era where artificial intelligence and decentralized technology collaborate to create innovative cryptocurrency ideas.

What's the history of Zapicorn?

Zapicorn was conceptualized when BitAPAI, the first decentralized AI from the Bittensor Network, was asked to create a new token. The AI proposed the name "Zapicorn" and a logo that combines a lightning bolt and a unicorn, representing the fast and dynamic nature of cryptocurrencies with a touch of fantasy and excitement.

What's next for Zapicorn?

Zapicorn represents the dawn of a new era where AI and decentralized technology come together to create innovative cryptocurrency ideas, setting the stage for future developments in this space.

What can Zapicorn be used for?

Zapicorn, as a fully decentralized ERC20 token, can be used for various purposes within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, leveraging its unique blend of AI-driven conceptualization and decentralized technology.

Which blockchain network does Zapicorn run on?

Zapicorn operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of ZAPI?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Zapicorn belong to?

Zapicorn falls under the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Meme category. This classification helps investors compare ZAPI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Zapicorn?

Its market capitalization is ₦97475916.36893157740000, placing the asset at rank #5880. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of ZAPI is currently circulating?

There are 927957895.4998631 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Zapicorn today?

Over the past day, ZAPI generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Zapicorn fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zapicorn

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:19:46 (UTC+8)

Zapicorn (ZAPI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Zapicorn

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1521
$0.1521$0.1521

+407.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.6832
$1.6832$1.6832

+1,583.20%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007668
$0.007668$0.007668

-0.14%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7294
$0.7294$0.7294

-1.32%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.3465
$2.3465$2.3465

-9.75%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.6832
$1.6832$1.6832

+1,583.20%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1521
$0.1521$0.1521

+407.00%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0010290
$0.0010290$0.0010290

+65.83%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.0594
$0.0594$0.0594

+12.07%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.21529
$0.21529$0.21529

+2.56%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage