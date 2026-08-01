Zapicorn Price (ZAPI)
The live Zapicorn (ZAPI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAPI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZAPI.
Zapicorn currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 71,753, with a circulating supply of 927.96M ZAPI. During the last 24 hours, ZAPI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00498822, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ZAPI moved -- in the last hour and +31.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Zapicorn is $ 71.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZAPI is 927.96M, with a total supply of 927957895.4998631. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.75K.
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+31.15%
+31.15%
In 2040, the price of Zapicorn could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The First Fully Decentralized ERC20 Token Conceptualized by the First Decentralized AI. 🤖💰 A Unique Birth 🌟 A moment in history was painted when the first known decentralized AI system called BitAPAI from Bittensor Network (TAO) was asked to conceive a new token for itself. “If you could create the next viral memecoin currency, what would you name it?…” “Hello! If I were to create the next viral memecoin cryptocurrency, I would name it “Zapicorn.” The logo for Zapicorn would be a vibrant and energetic lightning bolt combined with a unicorn. The lightning bolt represents the fast and dynamic nature of cryptocurrencies, while the unicorn adds a touch of fantasy and excitement.” – BitAPAI 🦄⚡ This innovative venture marks the dawn of a new era, where the amalgamation of artificial intelligence and decentralized technology has conceptualized a newly thought idea for a viral cryptocurrency. 💡🚀 Imagined by the heart and mind of BitAPAI with minimal human intervention. 🧠🤖
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What is Zapicorn about?
Zapicorn is the first fully decentralized ERC20 token conceptualized by BitAPAI, the first decentralized AI from the Bittensor Network (TAO). It represents a unique moment in history where an AI was tasked with creating a new token, resulting in the name "Zapicorn" and a logo that combines a lightning bolt and a unicorn to symbolize speed, dynamism, and fantasy.
What makes Zapicorn unique?
Zapicorn stands out as the first token conceptualized by a decentralized AI with minimal human intervention, marking a new era where artificial intelligence and decentralized technology collaborate to create innovative cryptocurrency ideas.
What's the history of Zapicorn?
Zapicorn was conceptualized when BitAPAI, the first decentralized AI from the Bittensor Network, was asked to create a new token. The AI proposed the name "Zapicorn" and a logo that combines a lightning bolt and a unicorn, representing the fast and dynamic nature of cryptocurrencies with a touch of fantasy and excitement.
What's next for Zapicorn?
Zapicorn represents the dawn of a new era where AI and decentralized technology come together to create innovative cryptocurrency ideas, setting the stage for future developments in this space.
What can Zapicorn be used for?
Zapicorn, as a fully decentralized ERC20 token, can be used for various purposes within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, leveraging its unique blend of AI-driven conceptualization and decentralized technology.
Which blockchain network does Zapicorn run on?
Zapicorn operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of ZAPI?
The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Zapicorn belong to?
Zapicorn falls under the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Meme category. This classification helps investors compare ZAPI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Zapicorn?
Its market capitalization is ₦97475916.36893157740000, placing the asset at rank #5880. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of ZAPI is currently circulating?
There are 927957895.4998631 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Zapicorn today?
Over the past day, ZAPI generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Zapicorn fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
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