What is ZAPCAT about?

Zapcat is a meme project centered around "a cat that zaps" and uses content creation, social networking, and focuses on building a brand that will grow over time. The core of the project is a simple meme that has become viral and will only continue to spread. Memes and meme tokens are highly entertaining vessels that are increasingly becoming a part of every society, and Zapcat's goal is to bring light-hearted fun to the world.

Which blockchain network does ZAPCAT run on?

ZAPCAT operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of ZAPCAT?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 1.45% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does ZAPCAT belong to?

ZAPCAT falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme category. This classification helps investors compare ZAPCAT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of ZAPCAT?

Its market capitalization is ₦104277888.59670240800000, placing the asset at rank #5782. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of ZAPCAT is currently circulating?

There are 999664160.1597342 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for ZAPCAT today?

Over the past day, ZAPCAT generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, ZAPCAT fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.