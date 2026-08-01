What is Zap about?

Zap’s objective is to be disruptive, driving change in a wide range of global industries, including finance, insurance, real estate, and shipping. Zap will also find applications in dynamic new distributed application protocols, providing new monetization opportunities for individuals and emerging economies. Zap is well-positioned to be the premier provider of data for smart contracts, and stands to potentially monetize any device linked to the Internet of Things (IoT).

What makes Zap unique?

Zap's core objectives are to build a robust, source-agnostic oracle network, incentivize oracle creation and curation, and fuel the next generation of embedded Dapps. Zap is supplying a much-needed fundamental piece of the Ethereum ecosystem and the Web 3.0 paradigm, enabling developers to construct Dapps that simply could not function without it.

What is the current price of Zap?

Zap (ZAP) is trading at ₦1.4536821293730243060000, reflecting a price movement of -1.39% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Zap play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Oracle,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem sector, ZAP often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is ZAP being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, ZAP recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Zap?

There are 460000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of ZAP?

Zap currently holds market rank #3560 with a market capitalization of ₦668477507.49667983340000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Zap performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -1.39% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Zap compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Oracle,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem segment, ZAP demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.