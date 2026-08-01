Zaibot Price Today

The live Zaibot (ZAI) price today is $ 0.00614606, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00614606 per ZAI.

Zaibot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 112,619, with a circulating supply of 18.32M ZAI. During the last 24 hours, ZAI traded between $ 0.00602686 (low) and $ 0.00619647 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.545121, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZAI moved -- in the last hour and +18.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.06.

Zaibot (ZAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 112.62K$ 112.62K $ 112.62K Volume (24H) $ 3.06$ 3.06 $ 3.06 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 614.61K$ 614.61K $ 614.61K Circulation Supply 18.32M 18.32M 18.32M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Zaibot is $ 112.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.06. The circulating supply of ZAI is 18.32M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 614.61K.