YUUKI Price Today

The live YUUKI (YUUKI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current YUUKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per YUUKI.

YUUKI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,386.17, with a circulating supply of 21.00M YUUKI. During the last 24 hours, YUUKI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03770389, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, YUUKI moved -- in the last hour and +23.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.08.

YUUKI (YUUKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.39K$ 17.39K $ 17.39K Volume (24H) $ 10.08$ 10.08 $ 10.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.39K$ 17.39K $ 17.39K Circulation Supply 21.00M 21.00M 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of YUUKI is $ 17.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.08. The circulating supply of YUUKI is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.39K.