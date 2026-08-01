Yup Price Today

The live Yup (YUP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current YUP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per YUP.

Yup currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,111.76, with a circulating supply of 990.27M YUP. During the last 24 hours, YUP traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00566279, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, YUP moved -- in the last hour and +27.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Yup (YUP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.11K$ 13.11K $ 13.11K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.11K$ 13.11K $ 13.11K Circulation Supply 990.27M 990.27M 990.27M Total Supply 990,270,957.4209905 990,270,957.4209905 990,270,957.4209905

The current Market Cap of Yup is $ 13.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YUP is 990.27M, with a total supply of 990270957.4209905. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.11K.