What is Youwho about?

Youwho is a Crypto-Based On-Demand Services Ecosystem powered by blockchain, functioning as a decentralized marketplace. It connects service providers worldwide with clients, enabling payments in cryptocurrency. Professionals such as mechanics, cleaners, plumbers, electricians, doctors, nurses, engineers, designers, software programmers, architects, and tutors can use the platform to earn a living, either full-time or part-time. Additionally, the platform will be divided into a hard store and a soft store, allowing users to buy and sell both tangible and intangible goods.

What makes Youwho unique?

Youwho stands out as a decentralized marketplace where various professionals can offer their services and earn through cryptocurrency. The platform's division into hard and soft stores allows for the exchange of both physical and digital goods, making it versatile for a wide range of users.

What can Youwho be used for?

Youwho can be used by professionals across various industries to offer their services and earn a living. It also serves as a marketplace for buying and selling both tangible and intangible goods, utilizing cryptocurrency for transactions.

What is the live value of Youwho today?

Today, Youwho trades at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is YOU right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Youwho have today?

Youwho holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has YOU traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₦ and ₦. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for YOU?

A total of ₦-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Youwho's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a BNB Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem asset built on --, YOU's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.