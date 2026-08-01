your hood Price Today

The live your hood (UHOOD) price today is $ 0, with a 8.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current UHOOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UHOOD.

your hood currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,039.23, with a circulating supply of 968.15M UHOOD. During the last 24 hours, UHOOD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00107978, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UHOOD moved +0.12% in the last hour and +44.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

your hood (UHOOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.04K$ 13.04K $ 13.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.04K$ 13.04K $ 13.04K Circulation Supply 968.15M 968.15M 968.15M Total Supply 968,150,316.723112 968,150,316.723112 968,150,316.723112

The current Market Cap of your hood is $ 13.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UHOOD is 968.15M, with a total supply of 968150316.723112. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.04K.