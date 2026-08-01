Young Peezy AKA Pepe Price Today

The live Young Peezy AKA Pepe (PEEZY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEEZY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEEZY.

Young Peezy AKA Pepe currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 293,829, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PEEZY. During the last 24 hours, PEEZY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01746762, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEEZY moved +2.13% in the last hour and +22.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.02.

Young Peezy AKA Pepe (PEEZY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 293.83K$ 293.83K $ 293.83K Volume (24H) $ 23.02$ 23.02 $ 23.02 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 293.83K$ 293.83K $ 293.83K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Young Peezy AKA Pepe is $ 293.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.02. The circulating supply of PEEZY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 293.83K.