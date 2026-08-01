Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Young Peezy AKA Pepe price today is 0 USD.PEEZY market cap is 293,829 USD. Track real-time PEEZY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Young Peezy AKA Pepe price today is 0 USD.PEEZY market cap is 293,829 USD. Track real-time PEEZY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About PEEZY

PEEZY Price Info

What is PEEZY

PEEZY Official Website

PEEZY Tokenomics

PEEZY Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Young Peezy AKA Pepe Logo

Young Peezy AKA Pepe Price (PEEZY)

Unlisted

1 PEEZY to USD Live Price:

$0.00029384
$0.00029384$0.00029384
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Young Peezy AKA Pepe (PEEZY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:17:29 (UTC+8)

Young Peezy AKA Pepe Price Today

The live Young Peezy AKA Pepe (PEEZY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEEZY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEEZY.

Young Peezy AKA Pepe currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 293,829, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PEEZY. During the last 24 hours, PEEZY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01746762, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEEZY moved +2.13% in the last hour and +22.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.02.

Young Peezy AKA Pepe (PEEZY) Market Information

$ 293.83K
$ 293.83K$ 293.83K

$ 23.02
$ 23.02$ 23.02

$ 293.83K
$ 293.83K$ 293.83K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Young Peezy AKA Pepe is $ 293.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.02. The circulating supply of PEEZY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 293.83K.

Young Peezy AKA Pepe Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01746762
$ 0.01746762$ 0.01746762

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+2.13%

+0.40%

+22.87%

+22.87%

Price Prediction for Young Peezy AKA Pepe

Young Peezy AKA Pepe (PEEZY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PEEZY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Young Peezy AKA Pepe (PEEZY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Young Peezy AKA Pepe could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Young Peezy AKA Pepe will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PEEZY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Young Peezy AKA Pepe Price Prediction.

What is Young Peezy AKA Pepe (PEEZY)

Meme Coin - Related to Pepe - From the same comic series.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Young Peezy AKA Pepe (PEEZY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemBase MemeBase Native

About Young Peezy AKA Pepe

What is Young Peezy AKA Pepe's current price?

Young Peezy AKA Pepe trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 0.39% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of PEEZY?

With a market cap of ₦399164509.22981333820000, PEEZY is ranked #4121 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Young Peezy AKA Pepe generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of PEEZY?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Young Peezy AKA Pepe fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Young Peezy AKA Pepe compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦23.7296317406140035960000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence PEEZY?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Frog-Themed,Base Meme,The Boy’s Club,Base Native category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does PEEZY behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Young Peezy AKA Pepe

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:17:29 (UTC+8)

Young Peezy AKA Pepe (PEEZY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Young Peezy AKA Pepe

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1526
$0.1526$0.1526

+408.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.7000
$1.7000$1.7000

+1,600.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007655
$0.007655$0.007655

-0.31%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7295
$0.7295$0.7295

-1.31%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.2410
$2.2410$2.2410

-13.80%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.7000
$1.7000$1.7000

+1,600.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1526
$0.1526$0.1526

+408.66%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0010398
$0.0010398$0.0010398

+67.57%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.0587
$0.0587$0.0587

+10.75%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.21572
$0.21572$0.21572

+2.76%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage