Yotoshi is a new memecoin that playfully puts forth a conspiracy theory that Yonatan "Yoto" Sompolinsky is actually Satoshi Nakamoto in disguise.

What is the real-time price of Yotoshi today?

The live price of Yotoshi stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for YOTO?

YOTO has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Yotoshi showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is YOTO currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests YOTO is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Yotoshi?

With a market cap of ₦42484137.70303119340000, Yotoshi is ranked #6811, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has YOTO seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Yotoshi compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence YOTO's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (280000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.