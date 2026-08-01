Yona Price Today

The live Yona (YONA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current YONA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per YONA.

Yona currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 49,702, with a circulating supply of 350.64M YONA. During the last 24 hours, YONA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01075549, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, YONA moved +1.10% in the last hour and +53.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.03.

Yona (YONA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.70K$ 49.70K $ 49.70K Volume (24H) $ 2.03$ 2.03 $ 2.03 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 141.75K$ 141.75K $ 141.75K Circulation Supply 350.64M 350.64M 350.64M Total Supply 999,991,279.904064 999,991,279.904064 999,991,279.904064

The current Market Cap of Yona is $ 49.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.03. The circulating supply of YONA is 350.64M, with a total supply of 999991279.904064. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 141.75K.