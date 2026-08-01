ynUSD Max Price Today

The live ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) price today is $ 0.962506, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current YNUSDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.962506 per YNUSDX.

ynUSD Max currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 305,297, with a circulating supply of 317.19K YNUSDX. During the last 24 hours, YNUSDX traded between $ 0.959317 (low) and $ 0.97954 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.13, while the all-time low was $ 0.760755.

In short-term performance, YNUSDX moved +0.03% in the last hour and -2.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.08K.

ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 305.30K$ 305.30K $ 305.30K Volume (24H) $ 9.08K$ 9.08K $ 9.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 305.34K$ 305.34K $ 305.34K Circulation Supply 317.19K 317.19K 317.19K Total Supply 317,232.4810416414 317,232.4810416414 317,232.4810416414

The current Market Cap of ynUSD Max is $ 305.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.08K. The circulating supply of YNUSDX is 317.19K, with a total supply of 317232.4810416414. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 305.34K.