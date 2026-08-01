What is Yieltra about?

Yieltra (YLT) is a DeFi-native token designed to deliver passive income in USDC to its holders through a fully automated mechanism embedded in its smart contract. Operating on the Solana blockchain, Yieltra enables fast, low-cost transactions and effortless participation — without the need for staking, wallet connection, or centralized platforms.

What makes Yieltra unique?

Yieltra is more than a token — it’s an economic engine: rewarding users, sustaining itself, and scaling organically through community engagement and protocol growth.

What is today's price of Yieltra (YLT)?

The live price is ₦5.8007088743144269680000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -1.58%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of YLT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of YLT is 29999974.38355753, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Yieltra?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of YLT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Yieltra today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦174021537.92794400420000, positioning Yieltra at rank #5150 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is YLT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Yieltra?

The recent price movement of -1.58% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.