Yieldwatch Price Today

The live Yieldwatch (WATCH) price today is $ 0.00720214, with a 1.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current WATCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00720214 per WATCH.

Yieldwatch currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 70,574, with a circulating supply of 9.80M WATCH. During the last 24 hours, WATCH traded between $ 0.00716262 (low) and $ 0.00743103 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.61, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WATCH moved -0.13% in the last hour and +15.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 90.53.

Yieldwatch (WATCH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 70.57K$ 70.57K $ 70.57K Volume (24H) $ 90.53$ 90.53 $ 90.53 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 144.03K$ 144.03K $ 144.03K Circulation Supply 9.80M 9.80M 9.80M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Yieldwatch is $ 70.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 90.53. The circulating supply of WATCH is 9.80M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 144.03K.