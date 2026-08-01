YieldNest Restaked ETH Price Today

The live YieldNest Restaked ETH (YNETH) price today is $ 2,583.2, with a 1.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current YNETH to USD conversion rate is $ 2,583.2 per YNETH.

YieldNest Restaked ETH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 438,624, with a circulating supply of 169.80 YNETH. During the last 24 hours, YNETH traded between $ 2,569.19 (low) and $ 2,616.29 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,892.64, while the all-time low was $ 1,432.9.

In short-term performance, YNETH moved -- in the last hour and +30.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 38.81.

YieldNest Restaked ETH (YNETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 438.62K$ 438.62K $ 438.62K Volume (24H) $ 38.81$ 38.81 $ 38.81 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 438.62K$ 438.62K $ 438.62K Circulation Supply 169.80 169.80 169.80 Total Supply 169.798461311127 169.798461311127 169.798461311127

The current Market Cap of YieldNest Restaked ETH is $ 438.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 38.81. The circulating supply of YNETH is 169.80, with a total supply of 169.798461311127. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 438.62K.