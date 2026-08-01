Yield Yak Price Today

The live Yield Yak (YAK) price today is $ 68.51, with a 38.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current YAK to USD conversion rate is $ 68.51 per YAK.

Yield Yak currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 685,133, with a circulating supply of 10.00K YAK. During the last 24 hours, YAK traded between $ 49.31 (low) and $ 68.83 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16,319.34, while the all-time low was $ 10.09.

In short-term performance, YAK moved +1.04% in the last hour and +131.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.99K.

Yield Yak (YAK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 685.13K$ 685.13K $ 685.13K Volume (24H) $ 1.99K$ 1.99K $ 1.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 685.13K$ 685.13K $ 685.13K Circulation Supply 10.00K 10.00K 10.00K Total Supply 10,000.0 10,000.0 10,000.0

The current Market Cap of Yield Yak is $ 685.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.99K. The circulating supply of YAK is 10.00K, with a total supply of 10000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 685.13K.