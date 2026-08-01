What is Yield Protocol?

Yield protocol is helping to ease the investment process and maximizeprofit from the investments. The tool is constantly looking for the best annual percentage yields (APY) available on the market, investing in that liquidity pool (LP), and maximizing the user's profit. There is no need to learn how to search for the best farms available, manually swap tokens or provide liquidity on various Liquidity Platforms - Yield protocol was designed to make it in one click. Why Yield Protocol? Yield protocol makes investing in different pools safe, transparent, easy, and conveniently cheap. Easy The investment process is automated. There is no need to learn how to manually swap tokens, provide liquidity in Uniswap, Sushiswap, Balancer, etc, or stake into farms. Our smart contracts will do that for you. Safe In yield protocol, each contract is individual and therefore protected from SPOF (Single point of failure). It also introduces a stop-loss functionality for yield farming - so you don’t have to worry about your funds while you sleep. Transparent All the commands are running entirely through open-source contracts. Anyone at any point in time can review the contract’s source code and check any transaction - when and how much was invested, the fee charged, etc. Cheap & Fast Main investment functions are combined into one. Instead of making 5-7 transactions for investing, for example, in the Curve pool (exchange ETH for tokens, approve tokens, provide liquidity, approve LP tokens, invest into the vault, stake) you are doing just one.

What is the current market price of Yield Protocol?

Yield Protocol is valued at ₦, moving 0.70% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does YIELD have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of YIELD. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Yield Protocol on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of YIELD?

The circulating supply stands at 91143500.5775238, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Yield Protocol?

Yield Protocol generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does YIELD perform relative to BNB Chain Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the BNB Chain Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem segment, YIELD's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.