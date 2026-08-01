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The live Yield Optimizer BTC price today is 80,440 USD.YOBTC market cap is 439,583 USD. Track real-time YOBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Yield Optimizer BTC price today is 80,440 USD.YOBTC market cap is 439,583 USD. Track real-time YOBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Yield Optimizer BTC Logo

Yield Optimizer BTC Price (YOBTC)

Unlisted

1 YOBTC to USD Live Price:

$80,740
$80,740$80,740
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:13:39 (UTC+8)

Yield Optimizer BTC Price Today

The live Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC) price today is $ 80,440, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current YOBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 80,440 per YOBTC.

Yield Optimizer BTC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 439,583, with a circulating supply of 5.46 YOBTC. During the last 24 hours, YOBTC traded between $ 79,525 (low) and $ 82,199 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 126,937, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, YOBTC moved +0.78% in the last hour and +22.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC) Market Information

$ 439.58K
$ 439.58K$ 439.58K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 439.58K
$ 439.58K$ 439.58K

5.46
5.46 5.46

5.4647056
5.4647056 5.4647056

The current Market Cap of Yield Optimizer BTC is $ 439.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of YOBTC is 5.46, with a total supply of 5.4647056. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 439.58K.

Yield Optimizer BTC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 79,525
$ 79,525$ 79,525
24H Low
$ 82,199
$ 82,199$ 82,199
24H High

$ 79,525
$ 79,525$ 79,525

$ 82,199
$ 82,199$ 82,199

$ 126,937
$ 126,937$ 126,937

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.78%

-0.30%

+22.47%

+22.47%

Price Prediction for Yield Optimizer BTC

Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of YOBTC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Yield Optimizer BTC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Yield Optimizer BTC will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for YOBTC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Yield Optimizer BTC Price Prediction.

What is Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC)

Set it and forget it. YO is your secure multi-chain yield optimizer, continuously rebalancing to deliver the best risk-adjusted yield for BTC in DeFi. YO tracks the best yield across DeFi protocols and chains so your assets are always in the right place. YO continuously reallocates your assets across DeFi chains and protocols to maximize yield. YO is fully self custodial and you keep control of your assets at all time.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemYield-Bearing Tokens

About Yield Optimizer BTC

About Yield Optimizer BTC Set it and forget it. YO is your secure multi-chain yield optimizer, continuously rebalancing to deliver the best risk-adjusted yield for BTC in DeFi. YO tracks the best yield across DeFi protocols and chains so your assets are always in the right place. YO continuously reallocates your assets across DeFi chains and protocols to maximize yield. YO is fully self-custodial, and you keep control of your assets at all times.

What is Yield Optimizer BTC's current price?

Yield Optimizer BTC trades at ₦109277141.20269335200000, reflecting a price movement of -0.30% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of YOBTC?

With a market cap of ₦597170233.23351009140000, YOBTC is ranked #-- globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Yield Optimizer BTC generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of YOBTC?

There are 5.4647056 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Yield Optimizer BTC fluctuated between ₦108034120.51397549500000 and ₦111666729.60865478420000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Yield Optimizer BTC compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦172442969.57790012460000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence YOBTC?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Base Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Tokens category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does YOBTC behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Yield Optimizer BTC

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:13:39 (UTC+8)

Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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