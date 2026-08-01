What is Yield App about?

YIELD, a licensed and regulated FinTech company, offers a mobile app and web platform designed to provide the easiest way to invest in DeFi using crypto or traditional currencies, regardless of your financial or technological level of expertise.

What is the live price of Yield App?

Yield App is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is YLD today?

The price volatility of YLD within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Yield App?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has YLD generated?

In the last 24 hours, YLD accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦1752.4553972087820000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Yield App?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does YLD compare to other Launchpad,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Launchpad,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category, YLD shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.