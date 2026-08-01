What is Yellow Pepe about?

Yellow Pepe is a vibrant, cheerful variant of the beloved Pepe the Frog character, embodying positivity and good vibes. Yellow Pepe symbolizes optimism and fun with its bright yellow hue and playful expression, making it a perfect mascot for a meme coin.

What makes Yellow Pepe unique?

Yellow Pepe combines humor, community spirit, and unique branding to create a meme coin that not only entertains but also fosters connections within the crypto space. With its sunny disposition, Yellow Pepe aims to become a symbol of positivity in the often tumultuous world of cryptocurrency.

What's the history of Yellow Pepe?

Inspired by the king of memes, Pepe.

What is the current market price of Yellow Pepe?

Yellow Pepe is valued at ₦, moving -3.50% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does YEPE have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of YEPE. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Yellow Pepe on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of YEPE?

The circulating supply stands at 1000000000.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Yellow Pepe?

Yellow Pepe generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does YEPE perform relative to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Frog-Themed,The Boy’s Club competitors?

Compared to other assets in the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Frog-Themed,The Boy’s Club segment, YEPE's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.