Yellow Duckies Price Today

The live Yellow Duckies (DUCKIES) price today is $ 0.00215178, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current DUCKIES to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00215178 per DUCKIES.

Yellow Duckies currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 100,843, with a circulating supply of 46.87M DUCKIES. During the last 24 hours, DUCKIES traded between $ 0.00215165 (low) and $ 0.00215263 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02708167, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DUCKIES moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.66.

Yellow Duckies (DUCKIES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 100.84K$ 100.84K $ 100.84K Volume (24H) $ 1.66$ 1.66 $ 1.66 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 322.77K$ 322.77K $ 322.77K Circulation Supply 46.87M 46.87M 46.87M Total Supply 150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Yellow Duckies is $ 100.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.66. The circulating supply of DUCKIES is 46.87M, with a total supply of 150000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 322.77K.