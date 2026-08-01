Yellow BNB 4 Price Today

The live Yellow BNB 4 (YBNB) price today is $ 0, with a 1.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current YBNB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per YBNB.

Yellow BNB 4 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,631, with a circulating supply of 920.30M YBNB. During the last 24 hours, YBNB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, YBNB moved +0.50% in the last hour and -0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Yellow BNB 4 (YBNB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.63K$ 20.63K $ 20.63K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.74K$ 20.74K $ 20.74K Circulation Supply 920.30M 920.30M 920.30M Total Supply 920,297,606.9832482 920,297,606.9832482 920,297,606.9832482

The current Market Cap of Yellow BNB 4 is $ 20.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YBNB is 920.30M, with a total supply of 920297606.9832482. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.74K.