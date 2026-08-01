Yay StakeStone Ether Price (YAYSTONE)
The live Yay StakeStone Ether (YAYSTONE) price today is $ 2,624.79, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current YAYSTONE to USD conversion rate is $ 2,624.79 per YAYSTONE.
Yay StakeStone Ether currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 419,946, with a circulating supply of 159.98 YAYSTONE. During the last 24 hours, YAYSTONE traded between $ 2,624.94 (low) and $ 2,625.67 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,610.59, while the all-time low was $ 1,469.13.
In short-term performance, YAYSTONE moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 151.65.
The current Market Cap of Yay StakeStone Ether is $ 419.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 151.65. The circulating supply of YAYSTONE is 159.98, with a total supply of 159.9847269535699. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 419.95K.
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
In 2040, the price of Yay StakeStone Ether could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The SocialFi “Yay!” provides a place where web2 and web3 meet, where users and investors co-exist, and where everyone can connect, create a community and earn rewards. Since January 2020, Yay! offers over 9 million users a place where users find their interests, get connected, create community, casually make group calls, and more. Now, we are building our tokenomics which require the participation of Web3 investors worldwide. Therefore, Yay! Staking Campaign is launched as part of our long-term vision.
The Yay! Staking Campaign is designed to strengthen the Yay! ecosystem liquidity by allowing users to earn various rewards through participation. The campaign primarily targets Yay! supporters, encouraging them to stake their assets with protocol partners such as StakeStone, Kelp, and others via Yay! Dashboard. In return, participants can earn not only various points from these partners but also Yay! Gold and additional points along with future planned airdrop by Yay!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Yay StakeStone Ether about?
Yay StakeStone Ether is part of the Yay! Staking Campaign, designed to strengthen the Yay! ecosystem's liquidity. It allows users to earn rewards by staking their assets with protocol partners like StakeStone, Kelp, and others through the Yay! Dashboard.
What makes Yay StakeStone Ether unique?
Yay StakeStone Ether offers participants the opportunity to earn various rewards, including points from partners, Yay! Gold, additional points, and potential future airdrops. This makes it a unique and rewarding option for Yay! supporters.
What's the history of Yay StakeStone Ether?
Since January 2020, Yay! has provided a platform for over 9 million users to connect, create communities, and earn rewards. The Yay! Staking Campaign, including Yay StakeStone Ether, is a recent initiative to expand the ecosystem's tokenomics with the participation of Web3 investors worldwide.
What's next for Yay StakeStone Ether?
As part of Yay!'s long-term vision, Yay StakeStone Ether aims to continue enhancing the ecosystem's liquidity and rewarding participants. Future plans include potential airdrops and further integration with Web3 investors.
What can Yay StakeStone Ether be used for?
Yay StakeStone Ether can be used to stake assets through the Yay! Dashboard with partners like StakeStone and Kelp. Participants can earn points, Yay! Gold, and additional rewards, contributing to the growth and liquidity of the Yay! ecosystem.
What is the current price of Yay StakeStone Ether?
Trading at ₦3565757.6759997200820000, Yay StakeStone Ether has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact YAYSTONE's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 159.9847269535699 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Yay StakeStone Ether?
Its market capitalization is ₦570493514.91181330680000, ranking #-- globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
YAYSTONE recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦3565961.4498831164520000 and ₦3566953.1494489787860000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Yay StakeStone Ether fit within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Liquid Staked ETH,Soneium Ecosystem category?
As a Ethereum Ecosystem,Liquid Staked ETH,Soneium Ecosystem token, YAYSTONE competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.