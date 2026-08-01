YAY Network Price Today

The live YAY Network (YAY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current YAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per YAY.

YAY Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 83,859, with a circulating supply of 687.75M YAY. During the last 24 hours, YAY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.094525, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, YAY moved +0.09% in the last hour and +1.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.13K.

YAY Network (YAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 83.86K$ 83.86K $ 83.86K Volume (24H) $ 1.13K$ 1.13K $ 1.13K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 121.93K$ 121.93K $ 121.93K Circulation Supply 687.75M 687.75M 687.75M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of YAY Network is $ 83.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.13K. The circulating supply of YAY is 687.75M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 121.93K.