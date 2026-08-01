Yala Stablecoin Price Today

The live Yala Stablecoin (YU) price today is $ 0.00825866, with a 46.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current YU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00825866 per YU.

Yala Stablecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 186,025, with a circulating supply of 22.52M YU. During the last 24 hours, YU traded between $ 0.00642099 (low) and $ 0.0205132 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.008, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, YU moved -0.00% in the last hour and -45.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 568.41.

Yala Stablecoin (YU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 186.03K$ 186.03K $ 186.03K Volume (24H) $ 568.41$ 568.41 $ 568.41 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 186.03K$ 186.03K $ 186.03K Circulation Supply 22.52M 22.52M 22.52M Total Supply 22,524,230.95606986 22,524,230.95606986 22,524,230.95606986

The current Market Cap of Yala Stablecoin is $ 186.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 568.41. The circulating supply of YU is 22.52M, with a total supply of 22524230.95606986. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 186.03K.