YAK Price Today

The live YAK (YAK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current YAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per YAK.

YAK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,478, with a circulating supply of 888,888.89T YAK. During the last 24 hours, YAK traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, YAK moved -- in the last hour and +27.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

YAK (YAK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.48K$ 20.48K $ 20.48K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.48K$ 20.48K $ 20.48K Circulation Supply 888,888.89T 888,888.89T 888,888.89T Total Supply 8.888888888888888e+17 8.888888888888888e+17 8.888888888888888e+17

The current Market Cap of YAK is $ 20.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YAK is 888,888.89T, with a total supply of 8.888888888888888e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.48K.