Yait Siu Price Today

The live Yait Siu (YAIT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current YAIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per YAIT.

Yait Siu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,061.14, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M YAIT. During the last 24 hours, YAIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00190606, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, YAIT moved -- in the last hour and +2,672.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Yait Siu (YAIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.06K$ 15.06K $ 15.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.06K$ 15.06K $ 15.06K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,998,722.234673 999,998,722.234673 999,998,722.234673

The current Market Cap of Yait Siu is $ 15.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YAIT is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999998722.234673. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.06K.