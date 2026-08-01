What is Yachts Coin about?

Yachtscoin (YTC) is a cryptocurrency designed to bridge the gap between the maritime industry and blockchain technology, launched in December 2024 by a boutique yacht brokerage company with 20 years of experience in the luxury yacht market. The project focuses on facilitating seamless transactions within the yachting ecosystem, offering an efficient, secure, and transparent payment method for high-value maritime services and luxury yacht acquisitions.

What makes Yachts Coin unique?

Yachtscoin aims to address the specific needs of yacht owners, brokers, manufacturers, and service providers by streamlining payments for yacht purchases, charters, maintenance, and exclusive maritime experiences. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functionality to automate contractual agreements in yacht sales and charters, reducing administrative overhead, minimizing fraud risk, and ensuring secure, trustless transactions.

What's next for Yachts Coin?

Future developments for Yachtscoin include expanding partnerships with global yacht dealers, integrating with NFT marketplaces for yacht-related digital assets, and developing exclusive membership programs offering premium yachting experiences.

What can Yachts Coin be used for?

Yachtscoin also aims to become a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investments by enabling payments for related services such as marina fees, crew management, fuel provisioning, and yacht maintenance. The project is designed to support partnerships with yacht manufacturers, marinas, and service providers, further integrating YTC into the broader maritime economy.

What is the current price of Yachts Coin?

Yachts Coin is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Yachts Coin is ₦15.5788258389403609340000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of YTC today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦31246687.27999937580000, placing the asset at rank #7335 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Yachts Coin's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with YTC.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999811114.317713 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Yachts Coin fall under?

Yachts Coin is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact YTC's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables YTC to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.