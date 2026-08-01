What is Y8U about?

Y8U.AI is a native decentralized protocol built on top of the Humans blockchain that combines content-addressable storage with smart contract-based consent management, allowing users to control how their traits, encoded as protected data NFTs (and ranging from voice recordings, face scans and beyond) are processed by AI Miners.

What is the live price of Y8U?

Y8U is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of -0.09% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is Y8U today?

The price volatility of Y8U within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Y8U?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has Y8U generated?

In the last 24 hours, Y8U accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦151.00867402971395220000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Y8U?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does Y8U compare to other Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Applications tokens?

Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Applications category, Y8U shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.