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The live XWIN Capital price today is 0.0174075 USD.XWIN market cap is 298,034 USD. Track real-time XWIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live XWIN Capital price today is 0.0174075 USD.XWIN market cap is 298,034 USD. Track real-time XWIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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XWIN Capital Price (XWIN)

Unlisted

1 XWIN to USD Live Price:

$0.01741002
$0.01741002$0.01741002
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
XWIN Capital (XWIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:09:57 (UTC+8)

XWIN Capital Price Today

The live XWIN Capital (XWIN) price today is $ 0.0174075, with a 1.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current XWIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0174075 per XWIN.

XWIN Capital currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 298,034, with a circulating supply of 17.12M XWIN. During the last 24 hours, XWIN traded between $ 0.01740628 (low) and $ 0.01803983 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.61, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XWIN moved -0.16% in the last hour and +11.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 42.27K.

XWIN Capital (XWIN) Market Information

$ 298.03K
$ 298.03K$ 298.03K

$ 42.27K
$ 42.27K$ 42.27K

$ 1.06M
$ 1.06M$ 1.06M

17.12M
17.12M 17.12M

61,000,000.0
61,000,000.0 61,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XWIN Capital is $ 298.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 42.27K. The circulating supply of XWIN is 17.12M, with a total supply of 61000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.06M.

XWIN Capital Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01740628
$ 0.01740628$ 0.01740628
24H Low
$ 0.01803983
$ 0.01803983$ 0.01803983
24H High

$ 0.01740628
$ 0.01740628$ 0.01740628

$ 0.01803983
$ 0.01803983$ 0.01803983

$ 10.61
$ 10.61$ 10.61

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.16%

-1.84%

+11.18%

+11.18%

Price Prediction for XWIN Capital

XWIN Capital (XWIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XWIN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
XWIN Capital (XWIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of XWIN Capital could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price XWIN Capital will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for XWIN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking XWIN Capital Price Prediction.

What is XWIN Capital (XWIN)

XWIN Capital is a non-custodial, on-chain digital asset management platform offering automated crypto strategies. It combines quantitative analysis, portfolio construction, and smart-contract execution for recurring investment, rebalancing, diversified allocation, and stablecoin strategies. Users retain control of their assets and private keys through their own Web3 wallets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About XWIN Capital

What is xWIN Finance about?

xWIN Finance is a decentralized fund management platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows individuals confident in their trading or fund management skills to create their own funds. Users can then subscribe to these funds and earn profits. The platform aims to be a one-stop DeFi protocol where even beginners can generate profits.

What is xWIN Finance's current price?

xWIN Finance trades at ₦23.647959168148738500000, reflecting a price movement of -1.84% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of XWIN?

With a market cap of ₦404876970.42769157720000, XWIN is ranked #4103 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does xWIN Finance generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of XWIN?

There are 17120962.72230153 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

xWIN Finance fluctuated between ₦23.6463018072304480240000 and ₦24.5069747660689161140000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does xWIN Finance compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦14413.6060189032380000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence XWIN?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does XWIN behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XWIN Capital

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:09:57 (UTC+8)

XWIN Capital (XWIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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