XWIN Capital Price Today

The live XWIN Capital (XWIN) price today is $ 0.0174075, with a 1.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current XWIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0174075 per XWIN.

XWIN Capital currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 298,034, with a circulating supply of 17.12M XWIN. During the last 24 hours, XWIN traded between $ 0.01740628 (low) and $ 0.01803983 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.61, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XWIN moved -0.16% in the last hour and +11.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 42.27K.

XWIN Capital (XWIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 298.03K$ 298.03K $ 298.03K Volume (24H) $ 42.27K$ 42.27K $ 42.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.06M$ 1.06M $ 1.06M Circulation Supply 17.12M 17.12M 17.12M Total Supply 61,000,000.0 61,000,000.0 61,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XWIN Capital is $ 298.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 42.27K. The circulating supply of XWIN is 17.12M, with a total supply of 61000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.06M.