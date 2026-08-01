Xwawa Price Today

The live Xwawa (XWAWA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current XWAWA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XWAWA.

Xwawa currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 46,029, with a circulating supply of 1.00B XWAWA. During the last 24 hours, XWAWA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00137407, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XWAWA moved -- in the last hour and -1.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Xwawa (XWAWA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 46.03K$ 46.03K $ 46.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 46.03K$ 46.03K $ 46.03K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Xwawa is $ 46.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XWAWA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.03K.