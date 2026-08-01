XVGBASE Price Today

The live XVGBASE (XVGBASE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current XVGBASE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XVGBASE.

XVGBASE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 276,973, with a circulating supply of 9.95B XVGBASE. During the last 24 hours, XVGBASE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XVGBASE moved +2.13% in the last hour and -9.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

XVGBASE (XVGBASE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 276.97K$ 276.97K $ 276.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 276.97K$ 276.97K $ 276.97K Circulation Supply 9.95B 9.95B 9.95B Total Supply 9,948,999,999.41134 9,948,999,999.41134 9,948,999,999.41134

The current Market Cap of XVGBASE is $ 276.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XVGBASE is 9.95B, with a total supply of 9948999999.41134. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 276.97K.