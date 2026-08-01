XTblock Price Today

The live XTblock (XTT-B20) price today is $ 0, with a 1.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current XTT-B20 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XTT-B20.

XTblock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,726.45, with a circulating supply of 165.87M XTT-B20. During the last 24 hours, XTT-B20 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.584553, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XTT-B20 moved -1.09% in the last hour and +8.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

XTblock (XTT-B20) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.73K$ 12.73K $ 12.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.85K$ 26.85K $ 26.85K Circulation Supply 165.87M 165.87M 165.87M Total Supply 350,000,000.0 350,000,000.0 350,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XTblock is $ 12.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XTT-B20 is 165.87M, with a total supply of 350000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.85K.