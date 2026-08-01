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The live XTblock price today is 0 USD.XTT-B20 market cap is 12,726.45 USD. Track real-time XTT-B20 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live XTblock price today is 0 USD.XTT-B20 market cap is 12,726.45 USD. Track real-time XTT-B20 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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XTT-B20 Price Info

What is XTT-B20

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XTT-B20 Price Forecast

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XTblock Price (XTT-B20)

Unlisted

1 XTT-B20 to USD Live Price:

$0.00007638
$0.00007638$0.00007638
-1.74%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
XTblock (XTT-B20) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:09:08 (UTC+8)

XTblock Price Today

The live XTblock (XTT-B20) price today is $ 0, with a 1.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current XTT-B20 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XTT-B20.

XTblock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,726.45, with a circulating supply of 165.87M XTT-B20. During the last 24 hours, XTT-B20 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.584553, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XTT-B20 moved -1.09% in the last hour and +8.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

XTblock (XTT-B20) Market Information

$ 12.73K
$ 12.73K$ 12.73K

--
----

$ 26.85K
$ 26.85K$ 26.85K

165.87M
165.87M 165.87M

350,000,000.0
350,000,000.0 350,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XTblock is $ 12.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XTT-B20 is 165.87M, with a total supply of 350000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.85K.

XTblock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.584553
$ 0.584553$ 0.584553

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.09%

-1.58%

+8.12%

+8.12%

Price Prediction for XTblock

XTblock (XTT-B20) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XTT-B20 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
XTblock (XTT-B20) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of XTblock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price XTblock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for XTT-B20 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking XTblock Price Prediction.

What is XTblock (XTT-B20)

A hyper-capable network, XTblock aims to deliver not only a high-performance blockchain, but also the ability to decentralise artificial intelligence and bot computing. Therefore a powerful blockchain that will address the issues of speed, high latency and scalability is only one of its use cases. It's applicability goes far beyond.

As you will see in our roadmap and business model (available on our website http://xtblock.io), we are currently developing various scientific and commercial use cases to demonstrate the performance and real-world viability of this hyper-capable network. In short, the XTblock network will be applicable to every industry.

Some key milestones in the pipeline, that are intended to prove these capabilities, are various applications within the realm of decentralised finance [DeFi], decentralised AI, decentralised live video streaming, an NFT marketplace, crypto market analysis bots, crypto trading bots, and much more.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

XTblock (XTT-B20) Resource

Official Website

About XTblock

Which blockchain network does XTblock run on?

XTblock operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of XTT-B20?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -1.58% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does XTblock belong to?

XTblock falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare XTT-B20 with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of XTblock?

Its market capitalization is ₦17288787.5889982199100000, placing the asset at rank #8003. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of XTT-B20 is currently circulating?

There are 165872235.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for XTblock today?

Over the past day, XTT-B20 generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, XTblock fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XTblock

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:09:08 (UTC+8)

XTblock (XTT-B20) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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