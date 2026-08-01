What is XSwap Protocol about?

XSwap Protocol is the first decentralized exchange (DEX) that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system on the Xinfin network (XDC). Its vision is to grow the Xinfin network by enabling emerging projects to enter the market directly after their development period. It facilitates the swap and exchange of XRC-20 tokens.

What makes XSwap Protocol unique?

XSwap Protocol is built on the Xinfin network, a hybrid blockchain platform designed to modernize global trade and finance through an accessible, efficient, and versatile decentralized infrastructure. Xinfin is a permissioned blockchain used by governments, enterprises, and private firms to enhance their technology and enable various use cases. XDC, Xinfin's native coin, serves as a mediator in XSwap, similar to ETH in Uniswap. Xinfin supports smart contracts, processes 2000 transactions per second (TPS) with minimal fees, and offers near-instant transaction confirmation (as fast as two seconds). Additionally, Xinfin is an evolved, eco-friendly hybrid blockchain.

What is the current price of XSwap Protocol?

The live price of XSwap Protocol (XSP) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is XSwap Protocol positioned in the market?

XSwap Protocol currently sits at market rank #4707, supported by a market capitalization of ₦247376060.47296927680000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of XSP?

The circulating supply of XSP is 2397019873.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of XSwap Protocol?

During the last 24 hours, XSwap Protocol traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is XSwap Protocol from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

XSwap Protocol reached an all-time high of ₦19.7133843481271484760000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is XSP trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for XSwap Protocol?

The current price movement of -3.24% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),XDC Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.