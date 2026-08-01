XSwap Protocol Price (XSP)
The live XSwap Protocol (XSP) price today is $ 0, with a 3.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current XSP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XSP.
XSwap Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 182,096, with a circulating supply of 2.40B XSP. During the last 24 hours, XSP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01451122, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, XSP moved +0.22% in the last hour and +9.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of XSwap Protocol is $ 182.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XSP is 2.40B, with a total supply of 13000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 987.58K.
+0.22%
-3.24%
+9.45%
+9.45%
In 2040, the price of XSwap Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
XSwap Protocol is the first decentralized exchange (DEX) that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system on the Xinfin network XDC.
Its vision is to grow the Xinfin network by enabling emerging projects to enter the market directly after the completion of their development period. It allows and facilitates the swap and exchange of XRC-20 tokens thereafter.
The developers of XSWAP chose Xinfin XDC network for the following reasons:
Xinfin is a hybrid blockchain platform that is built to modernize the global trade and finance sector through an accessible, efficient and highly versatile decentralized infrastructure solution.
Xinfin is designed to complement the legacy financial ecosystem by providing a permissioned blockchain that governments, enterprises, and private firms can use to overhaul their tech stack and power a range of novel use cases.
XDC is the coin of Xinfin and it will be used in the XDC Swap as a mediator like Ethereum’s ETH in Uniswap AMM.
Moreover, XSWAP wants to utilize Xinfin’s technology, which supports smart contracts and processes 2000 transactions per second (TPS) at the lowest possible fee with an almost instant transaction confirmation of as fast as two seconds.
Xinfin is a much-evolved GREEN hybrid blockchain.
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What is XSwap Protocol about?
XSwap Protocol is the first decentralized exchange (DEX) that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system on the Xinfin network (XDC). Its vision is to grow the Xinfin network by enabling emerging projects to enter the market directly after their development period. It facilitates the swap and exchange of XRC-20 tokens.
What makes XSwap Protocol unique?
XSwap Protocol is built on the Xinfin network, a hybrid blockchain platform designed to modernize global trade and finance through an accessible, efficient, and versatile decentralized infrastructure. Xinfin is a permissioned blockchain used by governments, enterprises, and private firms to enhance their technology and enable various use cases. XDC, Xinfin's native coin, serves as a mediator in XSwap, similar to ETH in Uniswap. Xinfin supports smart contracts, processes 2000 transactions per second (TPS) with minimal fees, and offers near-instant transaction confirmation (as fast as two seconds). Additionally, Xinfin is an evolved, eco-friendly hybrid blockchain.
What is the current price of XSwap Protocol?
The live price of XSwap Protocol (XSP) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is XSwap Protocol positioned in the market?
XSwap Protocol currently sits at market rank #4707, supported by a market capitalization of ₦247376060.47296927680000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of XSP?
The circulating supply of XSP is 2397019873.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of XSwap Protocol?
During the last 24 hours, XSwap Protocol traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is XSwap Protocol from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
XSwap Protocol reached an all-time high of ₦19.7133843481271484760000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is XSP trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for XSwap Protocol?
The current price movement of -3.24% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),XDC Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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