xSUI Price Today

The live xSUI (XSUI) price today is $ 0.805448, with a 4.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current XSUI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.805448 per XSUI.

xSUI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 191,467, with a circulating supply of 237.66K XSUI. During the last 24 hours, XSUI traded between $ 0.793633 (low) and $ 0.848329 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.17, while the all-time low was $ 0.65033.

In short-term performance, XSUI moved +0.16% in the last hour and +20.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.09K.

xSUI (XSUI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 191.47K$ 191.47K $ 191.47K Volume (24H) $ 1.09K$ 1.09K $ 1.09K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 191.47K$ 191.47K $ 191.47K Circulation Supply 237.66K 237.66K 237.66K Total Supply 237,664.389773636 237,664.389773636 237,664.389773636

The current Market Cap of xSUI is $ 191.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.09K. The circulating supply of XSUI is 237.66K, with a total supply of 237664.389773636. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 191.47K.