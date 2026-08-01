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The live XPi price today is 0 USD.XPI market cap is 35,498 USD. Track real-time XPI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live XPi price today is 0 USD.XPI market cap is 35,498 USD. Track real-time XPI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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XPI Price Info

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XPI Price Forecast

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XPi Price (XPI)

Unlisted

1 XPI to USD Live Price:

$0.00005466
$0.00005466$0.00005466
+1.86%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
XPi (XPI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:08:10 (UTC+8)

XPi Price Today

The live XPi (XPI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current XPI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XPI.

XPi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,498, with a circulating supply of 649.61M XPI. During the last 24 hours, XPI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00315594, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XPI moved +1.10% in the last hour and +33.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

XPi (XPI) Market Information

$ 35.50K
$ 35.50K$ 35.50K

--
----

$ 35.50K
$ 35.50K$ 35.50K

649.61M
649.61M 649.61M

649,609,488.842287
649,609,488.842287 649,609,488.842287

The current Market Cap of XPi is $ 35.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XPI is 649.61M, with a total supply of 649609488.842287. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.50K.

XPi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00315594
$ 0.00315594$ 0.00315594

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.10%

+1.98%

+33.27%

+33.27%

Price Prediction for XPi

XPi (XPI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XPI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
XPi (XPI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of XPi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price XPi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for XPI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking XPi Price Prediction.

What is XPi (XPI)

$XPi is an innovative meme token deeply rooted in the Pi Network ecosystem, designed to break the limitations of traditional tokens and build a diversified ecosystem that integrates cutting-edge technology with blockchain applications. Currently deployed on the Solana blockchain, $XPi leverages Solana’s high performance, low transaction fees, and fast confirmation times to provide users with a secure and convenient trading experience. As the Pi Network mainnet begins to support token functionalities in the future, we plan to officially migrate from Solana to the Pi mainnet, thereby fully integrating the vast and active global Pi community and further enhancing token liquidity and ecosystem connectivity.

At the same time, $XPi is not limited to being a tool for financial payments and transactions; it is also committed to advancing research in frontier technologies. Our project team will focus on fields such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, Web3, and decentralized science (DeSci), utilizing blockchain-based incentive mechanisms to provide funding support and technical collaboration platforms for research projects. We believe that by combining token economics with the application of cutting-edge technologies, $XPi can create an open, transparent, and collaboratively innovative ecosystem that benefits users worldwide, enabling every participant to profit from the wave of digital economy and research innovation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

XPi (XPI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About XPi

What makes XPi unique?

XPi is not limited to being a tool for financial payments and transactions; it is also committed to advancing research in frontier technologies. Our project team will focus on fields such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, Web3, and decentralized science (DeSci), utilizing blockchain-based incentive mechanisms to provide funding support and technical collaboration platforms for research projects. We believe that by combining token economics with the application of cutting-edge technologies, XPi can create an open, transparent, and collaboratively innovative ecosystem that benefits users worldwide, enabling every participant to profit from the wave of digital economy and research innovation.

What is XPi about?

XPi is an innovative meme token deeply rooted in the Pi Network ecosystem, designed to break the limitations of traditional tokens and build a diversified ecosystem that integrates cutting-edge technology with blockchain applications. Currently deployed on the Solana blockchain, XPi leverages Solana’s high performance, low transaction fees, and fast confirmation times to provide users with a secure and convenient trading experience. As the Pi Network mainnet begins to support token functionalities in the future, we plan to officially migrate from Solana to the Pi mainnet, thereby fully integrating the vast and active global Pi community and further enhancing token liquidity and ecosystem connectivity.

How much is XPi worth right now?

XPi is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 1.98% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is XPI going up or down today?

XPI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is XPi today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling XPI.

What makes XPi different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, XPI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much XPI exists in the market?

There are 649609488.842287 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is XPi's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦4.2873209971062662520000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XPi

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:08:10 (UTC+8)

XPi (XPI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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