XMON Price Today

The live XMON (XMON) price today is $ 95.1, with a 3.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current XMON to USD conversion rate is $ 95.1 per XMON.

XMON currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 239,987, with a circulating supply of 2.52K XMON. During the last 24 hours, XMON traded between $ 93.94 (low) and $ 98.01 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 86,227, while the all-time low was $ 70.33.

In short-term performance, XMON moved +0.68% in the last hour and +10.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 186.09.

XMON (XMON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 239.99K$ 239.99K $ 239.99K Volume (24H) $ 186.09$ 186.09 $ 186.09 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 950.74K$ 950.74K $ 950.74K Circulation Supply 2.52K 2.52K 2.52K Total Supply 10,000.0 10,000.0 10,000.0

The current Market Cap of XMON is $ 239.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 186.09. The circulating supply of XMON is 2.52K, with a total supply of 10000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 950.74K.