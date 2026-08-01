What is the real-time price of xmas cult today?

The live price of xmas cult stands at ₦, moving 0.54% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for XMAS?

XMAS has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is xmas cult showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is XMAS currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests XMAS is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of xmas cult?

With a market cap of ₦47340748.59064467840000, xmas cult is ranked #6830, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has XMAS seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does xmas cult compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence XMAS's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (978015264.899926 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.