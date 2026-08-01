What is Xing Xing about?

$XING is a heartwarming memecoin inspired by Xing Xing, the one-armed Tibetan macaque who was rescued and has lived with Grandma for over 15 years. Together, they’ve overcome incredible odds, and their bond is a symbol of resilience, compassion, and the power of second chances. This coin brings those same values to the world of cryptocurrency, encouraging a community where strength, love and support thrive.

What makes Xing Xing unique?

Much like Xing Xing's story of survival and love, $XING reminds us that even in the toughest times we can persevere, build connections and rise above. With humor, heart and a deep sense of community, $XING is here to spread positivity and empower holders with the spirit of compassion and resilience.

What is the real-time price of Xing Xing today?

The live price of Xing Xing stands at ₦, moving 1.74% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for XING?

XING has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Xing Xing showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is XING currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests XING is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Xing Xing?

With a market cap of ₦110120765.07995432380000, Xing Xing is ranked #5779, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has XING seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Xing Xing compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦46.518181348001331500000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence XING's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (989120496.950147 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.