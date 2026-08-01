Xian Price Today

The live Xian (XIAN) price today is $ 0.0010008, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current XIAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0010008 per XIAN.

Xian currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,311.45, with a circulating supply of 17.30M XIAN. During the last 24 hours, XIAN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01092697, while the all-time low was $ 0.00100079.

In short-term performance, XIAN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.89.

Xian (XIAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.31K$ 17.31K $ 17.31K Volume (24H) $ 9.89$ 9.89 $ 9.89 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.20K$ 111.20K $ 111.20K Circulation Supply 17.30M 17.30M 17.30M Total Supply 111,109,835.0 111,109,835.0 111,109,835.0

The current Market Cap of Xian is $ 17.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.89. The circulating supply of XIAN is 17.30M, with a total supply of 111109835.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.20K.