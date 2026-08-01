Xi Price Today

The live Xi (XI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current XI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XI.

Xi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 365,274, with a circulating supply of 421.00M XI. During the last 24 hours, XI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00123899 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.771567, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XI moved +0.22% in the last hour and +10.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.65K.

Xi (XI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 365.27K$ 365.27K $ 365.27K Volume (24H) $ 1.65K$ 1.65K $ 1.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 867.63K$ 867.63K $ 867.63K Circulation Supply 421.00M 421.00M 421.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Xi is $ 365.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.65K. The circulating supply of XI is 421.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 867.63K.