XFROG Price Today

The live XFROG (XFROG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current XFROG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XFROG.

XFROG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 217,539, with a circulating supply of 210.00B XFROG. During the last 24 hours, XFROG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XFROG moved -0.00% in the last hour and +17.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

XFROG (XFROG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 217.54K$ 217.54K $ 217.54K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 217.54K$ 217.54K $ 217.54K Circulation Supply 210.00B 210.00B 210.00B Total Supply 210,000,000,000.0 210,000,000,000.0 210,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XFROG is $ 217.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XFROG is 210.00B, with a total supply of 210000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 217.54K.