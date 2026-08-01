Xerberus Price Today

The live Xerberus (XER) price today is $ 0.00147058, with a 11.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current XER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00147058 per XER.

Xerberus currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 438,506, with a circulating supply of 298.09M XER. During the last 24 hours, XER traded between $ 0.00144185 (low) and $ 0.00158509 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0209752, while the all-time low was $ 0.00133336.

In short-term performance, XER moved -0.16% in the last hour and +5.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.35K.

Xerberus (XER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 438.51K$ 438.51K $ 438.51K Volume (24H) $ 1.35K$ 1.35K $ 1.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.47M$ 1.47M $ 1.47M Circulation Supply 298.09M 298.09M 298.09M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Xerberus is $ 438.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.35K. The circulating supply of XER is 298.09M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.47M.