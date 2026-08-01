Xerberus Price (XER)
The live Xerberus (XER) price today is $ 0.00147058, with a 11.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current XER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00147058 per XER.
Xerberus currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 438,506, with a circulating supply of 298.09M XER. During the last 24 hours, XER traded between $ 0.00144185 (low) and $ 0.00158509 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0209752, while the all-time low was $ 0.00133336.
In short-term performance, XER moved -0.16% in the last hour and +5.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.35K.
The current Market Cap of Xerberus is $ 438.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.35K. The circulating supply of XER is 298.09M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.47M.
-0.16%
-11.92%
+5.96%
+5.96%
In 2040, the price of Xerberus could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Xerberus provides independent risk intelligence for digital markets.
We help investors understand complex financial risk by building risk frameworks which are transparent, evidence-based, and verifiable.
In a market where products, vault platforms, and assets are increasingly interconnected, investors need more than surface-level information or black-box ratings. Xerberus makes the reasoning behind risk frameworks visible and open to challenge, helping investors see not just the rating, but the evidence behind it. Risk is not static in the digital asset space, it’s ever changing, and in this new era, we built our frameworks to be adaptable, keeping pace with the landscape of risk and understanding how it flows through the decentralised finance world.
Our mission is to make risk more transparent, accountable, and easier to understand for everyone.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Xerberus about?
Xerberus is a risk and asset management blockchain designed to provide services to other blockchain ecosystems. Each node within the Xerberus blockchain computes an open-source risk model, assessing risk for most crypto assets within partner ecosystems. The produced risk ratings can be used by dApps to improve resilience and capital efficiency. Investors can benefit directly from Xerberus Risk Ratings by investing in Xerberus indexes, which provide the most secure and decentralized way to benefit from crypto volatility.
What is the current price of Xerberus?
Trading at ₦1.9977719829668919640000, Xerberus has shown a price movement of -11.92% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact XER's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 298088891.95906997 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Xerberus?
Its market capitalization is ₦595707136.75072415480000, ranking #3690 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
XER recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦1.9587424918337072300000 and ₦2.1533329655516808220000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Xerberus fit within the Infrastructure,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Analytics,Cardano Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category?
As a Infrastructure,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Analytics,Cardano Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem token, XER competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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