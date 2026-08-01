What is Xenopus laevis about?

Xenopus laevis, commonly known as the African clawed frog, is a species that can survive 15 or more years in the wild and 25–30 years in captivity.

What makes Xenopus laevis unique?

One of the most significant differences between Xenopus laevis and other frogs is its genome, which is tetraploid. This means it has four copies of each chromosome instead of the typical two (diploid), resulting from a whole-genome duplication event.

What can Xenopus laevis be used for?

Xenopus laevis is widely used in research due to its powerful combination of experimental tractability and close evolutionary relationship with humans. It also possesses remarkable regenerative capabilities, being able to regenerate tissues, including limbs, spinal cords, and parts of their eyes.

What is the real-time price of Xenopus laevis today?

The live price of Xenopus laevis stands at ₦, moving 2.44% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for XENO?

XENO has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Xenopus laevis showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is XENO currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests XENO is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Xenopus laevis?

With a market cap of ₦57977745.30393519240000, Xenopus laevis is ranked #6566, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has XENO seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Xenopus laevis compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦31.1253195550484978280000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence XENO's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999712554.804703 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Framework, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.